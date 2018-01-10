YouTube is exploring “further consequences” against Logan Paul after that suicide video

YouTube finally realized that it needed to make it official and publicly state that Logan Paul screwed up by posting a horrifying video of suicide. The video site posted an open letter on its Twitter feed on Tuesday apologizing for the lack of communication. It explained that the video, posted to one of YouTube’s most popular channels, violated its community standards . “Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week,” they wrote in a series of tweets. “Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views.” They claim they are investigating consequences and formulating policies to make sure something like this never happens again.

In December, Paul uploaded a video of his trip to Japan’s Aokigahara forest, widely known as the “suicide forest,” and then proceeded to discuss a body he found there. The backlash to the video was swift and Paul took down the video, albeit after it trended for hours. He then backpedaled ferociously, issuing two apologies, and claiming he only posted the video to promote awareness about mental health and suicide. As YouTube star Anna Akana noted, though: “That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness.” Paul is now “taking time to reflect” on his life choices as YouTube attempts to explain its slow response.

YouTube went onto say it “acted accordingly” in response to the video, although it’s worth reiterating that Paul took it down himself. The company now says it’s exploring “further consequences” against Paul.

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018