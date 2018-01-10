Nvidia chips are the latest to be hit by Spectre

The graphics chipmaker has revealed that some of its chipsets are among those affected by the Spectre memory flaw, which allows hackers to steal passwords of devices by bypassing their operating systems, reports Reuters. Nvidia says it is providing “an initial security update to mitigate aspects” of Spectre via a software patch and expects to work with its partners on “future updates to further strengthen mitigations.” Affected chipsets include GeForce, Tesla, Grid, NVS, and Quadro.MG