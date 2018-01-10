Apple confirms it will store Chinese customer data in China starting next month

The move will see Apple relocate the data of customers who are Chinese nationals living in China from the U.S. to servers located inside China beginning next month to comply with the country’s new cloud computing data laws, MacRumors notes (via People’s Daily, China). Once the move is complete, Chinese iCloud users will have their data stored and operated by a Chinese company called Guizhou on the Cloud Big Data (GCBD), which is owned by the Guizhou provincial government in southern China. GCBD will also manage Apple’s $1 billion data center in the province.