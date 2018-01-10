Uber will pay $3 million to settle New York class action suit

The suit was filed in January 2016 on behalf of 2,421 New York Uber drivers who alleged the company took excessive fees from their fares, reports Reuters. The lawsuit also claimed Uber guaranteed compensation without disclosing the conditions required to get that level of compensation with ads, including one that said “DRIVE & MAKE $5,000 Guaranteed.” Uber denied all the claims against it and settled without admitting any wrongdoing. The settlement, which still needs approval by a U.S. district judge, will cover most Uber drivers who used the company’s app to arrange rides in New York since December 29, 2009.MG