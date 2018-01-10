Uber will pay $3 million to settle New York class action suit

The suit was filed in January 2016 on behalf of 2,421 New York Uber drivers who alleged the company took excessive fees from their fares, reports Reuters. The lawsuit also claimed Uber guaranteed compensation without disclosing the conditions required to get that level of compensation with ads, including one that said “DRIVE & MAKE $5,000 Guaranteed.” Uber denied all the claims against it and settled without admitting any wrongdoing. The settlement, which still needs approval by a U.S. district judge, will cover most Uber drivers who used the company’s app to arrange rides in New York since December 29, 2009.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.