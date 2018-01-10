The Senate wants to know about Apple’s iPhone battery slowdowns

As in France, now the U.S. Senate wants answers about Apple’s practice of slowing down iPhones in order to prolong battery life in older models, reports the Wall Street Journal. Yesterday chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee John Thune (R., S.D.) wrote a letter to Tim Cook asking how the company has been tracking customer complaints of the issue and whether Apple has considered offing rebates to people who had previously paid full price for a battery replacement. He also added that “Apple’s proposed solutions have prompted additional criticism from some customers, particularly its decision not to provide free replacement batteries” before requesting his questions be answered by January 23.MG