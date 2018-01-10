Jimmy Iovine says he’s not leaving Apple

That’s contrary to a report last week, which said Iovine was looking to leave the company by the summer. Iovine, who joined Apple when the iPhone maker acquired Beats in 2014, refuted the claim in an interview with Variety:
“I am almost 65, have been with Apple for four years and in 2 1/2 years the [Apple Music] service has gotten to well over 30 million subscribers and Beats has continued its successful run.
“But there’s still a lot more we’d like to do. I am committed to doing whatever Eddy [Cue], Tim [Cook] and Apple need me to do, to help wherever and however I can, to take this all the way. I am in the band.”