Dog-walking app Wag’s users possibly bitten by sensitive data exposure

Information about dozens customers of dog-walking app Wag , including first names, last initials, addresses and lockbox codes, were available online, though there’s no evidence the data was used maliciously, the Wall Street Journal reports .

“We are continuing our investigation and are actively reaching out to customers,” the company said in a statement to Fast Company. “We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected. We have no reason to believe that the information was misused. No social security numbers or financial data were exposed.”

Reporters for the Journal said they had seen customers records on part of the company’s website without any password protection. The data was taken down quickly, according to the Journal. The company did not say if dog names were also exposed.

Currently valued at around $200 million, the Los Angeles-based company has been seeking to expand, in fierce competition against the similar service Rover; last month it was reported to be in talks with SoftBank about a $300 million investment.

Sometimes described as an “Uber for dog walking,” Wag sends customers coded lockboxes to let its workers get access to their homes and pets for pre-arranged dog walks. Wag boasts that its dog walkers pass “a rigorous screening process” and “services are bonded and covered by premium pet insurance.” According to Bloomberg and New York Post reports late last year, the service has also sometimes been criticized by customers for its handling of mishaps while dogs were in its walkers’ care.SM