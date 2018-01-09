The Gawker Foundation’s Kickstarter campaign has officially failed

The Kickstarter campaign launched by former Gawker editors to buy back the website has officially failed. Launched last month, the consortium of unnamed people–entitled the Gawker Foundation– hoped to raise $500,000 as a way to bid on the website’s domain and potentially start a new and reinvigorated media company .

Last week I wrote about how things were looking bleak for the campaign. And, alas, the Kickstarter did come up short. Perhaps the foundation will raise the money via other means, but until then it looks like Gawker will still be dead.CGW