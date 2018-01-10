What To Do When You’re Asked To Make A LinkedIn Introduction

Let’s imagine you just received a message from one of your friends (let’s call her Anna) who saw you were connected to someone she wants an introduction to (let’s call him Bob). Anna may really want to connect to Bob, but you’re not quite sure how to go about it. You’re not exactly best friends and you don’t want to hurt your reputation in the process.

This is a common situation (and kinda the whole point of LinkedIn). And the good news is that it’s pretty simple to do. The big trick is to get your friend to do the heavy lifting.

In fact, you’ll want to ask her to write a one to two paragraph message that you can easily send over.

Here’s an example:

Hi Emily, I stumbled across Bob Smith’s profile on LinkedIn as I was researching local meteorologists. I was particularly impressed with his published academic papers on climate change. His findings have not only made large contributions toward sustainability, but have also raised my awareness and impacted me to be make more conscious decisions in my purchases. I’m currently finishing up my PhD program (graduating next month!) at UC Berkeley in the area of Atmospheric Sciences and would be very interested in meeting a fellow Cal alumni with such extensive experience in the field. I’d very much appreciate an introduction in case our schedules sync up so I can treat him to a cup of coffee, as I admire the wealth of knowledge he has developed in the field. Thank you,

Anna

As you can see, Anna kept the message to two paragraphs at maximum. But more importantly, she answered the following questions:

Why does she want the introduction? What about the person’s background interested her? What specifically about their experience made them special? What is her professional summary or background overview? What does she hope to get out of the introduction?

By answering these four questions, Anna did two important things: She articulated everything better than the mutual connection could, and she made it effortless for the mutual connection to agree to send an introduction.