How To Make Snow-Bound Cities Less Of A Frozen Hell For People With Disabilities

On Thursday, January 4, the eastern seaboard braced itself for what became known as the “ Bomb Cyclone “–a winter storm promising heavy snowfall and lashing winds. New York City, staring down the prospect of a foot of snow, canceled school; municipal courts shut down. But when Kay Ulanday Barrett, a poet who relies on a cane to get around, called in to the Worker’s Compensation Board in the state to check if his meeting, scheduled for that day, was still happening, he was surprised to learn that it was. The board mediates benefits and claims disputes between people with injuries and disabilities and insurers; Barrett needed the hearing to ensure that he could still access his state disability benefits.

In an impassioned Facebook post, he wrote:

“When I called in, I clarified, ‘so the schools and city courts are shut down, but they want Disabled people & people with chronic pain to attend in person or you’ll take away their medical care & payments . . . in 12 inches of snow?’ They answered Yes, without pause.”

Ulanday Barrett’s experience painfully illustrates how the needs of people with disabilities often go unnoticed or ignored. Snowstorms only compound the issue. For disabled people in cities, icy storms often mean extra days–sometimes weeks–stuck inside. “What bad weather does is exacerbate the mobility problems that people experience in a city under normal conditions,” says Brent Toderian, founder of Toderian UrbanWorks, a Vancouver-based urban design consultancy, and former planning director in both Vancouver and the very snowy city of Calgary. “If you’ve designed a city badly–for instance, by prioritizing cars instead of people–it’s going to be hard for people to get around, and bad weather makes things worse.”

As this winter–and many winters before it–has painfully illustrated, most cities, particularly those in the U.S., have neither the design nor the logistical structures in place to make it possible for people with mobility issues to get around. Neighborhoods that prioritize the movement of cars over people tend to focus just on clearing streets, leaving sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure a snowy mess. However, a handful of cities–particularly in Scandinavia and northern Canada–are taking a more comprehensive, inclusive approach to snow clearance, and furthering that effort by adding amenities that make cities in winter not only navigable for people with disabilities, but actually enjoyable.

New York, on the other hand, has a ways to go to support accessibility. During the Bomb Cyclone, the city’s car-centered transit broke down in the face of all that snow. The city’s Access-A-Ride service, a network of vans that can be scheduled to pick up and transport people with disabilities for whom accessing the subway poses a challenge, couldn’t operate effectively. (A different but related issue is the lack of elevator access to the majority of the city’s subway stations, and the failures of the subway system in general.) In advance of the Bomb Cyclone, the Access-A-Ride account tweeted: “With the impending snow and freezing temperatures, AAR customers may experience delays in their service, please reconsider travel unless medically necessary.”

Whose Job Is The Snow?

A core issue–in New York, and in many other cities across the U.S.–is that there is no city agency mandated to clear the sidewalks. The N.Y.C. Department of Sanitation takes care of the roads and most crosswalks; the Parks Department oversees the crosswalks leading to public parks, as well as the sidewalks bordering public spaces. The Department of Transportation takes care of bridges and overpasses, and the MTA clears the entrances to the subways. All other sidewalk maintenance–and that is most of the sidewalks–is the responsibility of private property owners.

Even with hefty fines in place (Chicago slaps repeat sidewalk-nonshoveling offenders with a $500 bill) you can imagine how easily enforcement and upkeep fall through the cracks, especially in a city struggling to dig out of a snowstorm. Many landlords in cities do not actually live in the buildings they own–and might not hire someone to shovel their sidewalks. Counting on citizens with shovels to go outside and clear the walkways in subfreezing temperatures, when they’d likely much rather remain in their pajamas, is not exactly a winning proposition for reliably navigable sidewalks. The scattershot approach to sidewalk clearance often leaves bus stops and curb cuts–the ramp-like divet at the end of sidewalks crucial for wheelchair access–piled high with snow. What results is a scene that I saw unfold several days after the Bomb Cyclone hit in New York: A woman with a walker, attempting to make her way to an Access-A-Ride van in lower Manhattan, had to step slowly over across a heap of snow piled up between the street and the sidewalk, because the curb cut further down the street hadn’t been adequately cleared.