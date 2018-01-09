Gimlet Media is one step closer to becoming the “HBO of Audio”

Brooklyn-based podcast network Gimlet Media just hired Jenny Wall as its first chief marketing officer, and she seems to have the chops to help position a podcast company for the upcoming audio revolution. Wall, who will oversee all marketing and audience growth efforts at the company, was the SVP and head of marketing at Hulu, where she worked on shows like The Mindy Project, Casual, and The Handmaid’s Tale, and helped drive subscriber growth. Before that Wall was VP of marketing at Netflix, where she spearheaded campaigns for original programs including House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Arrested Development.
Wall’s career in entertainment began at HBO in 1995. She helped create the network’s landmark tagline—”It’s not TV. It’s HBO.”—which helped usher in the golden age of TV programming. There’s a good chance she could help do the same thing for the podcasting industry.ML