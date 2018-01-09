Jeff Bezos is now richer than Iceland, Tunisia, Jamaica, and Estonia combined

All those rush-ordered birthday presents on Amazon and Whole Foods salad bar purchases have finally paid off–for Jeff Bezos, at least. Per Bloomberg‘s billionaire tracking, the founder has a net worth of $105.1 billion, making him the richest man in history, according to CNN (although, Mansa Musa, the King of Timbuktu, and Augustus Caesar were even richer by some calculations).
For those keeping track at home, Bezos is now worth more than the GDP of over 125 of the world’s 195 nations. Interestingly, though, Microsoft’s Bill Gates would be richer than Bezos, save for the fact that he gives a significant portion of his income to charity.ML