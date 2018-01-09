Microsoft pulls Meltdown and Spectre security fixes for some AMD PCs after the patch bricked them

The company has confirmed that the security fixes for some machines with AMD processors ended up freezing the very PCs they were trying to secure, reports Reuters, so for now the company is pulling the fixes for Meltdown and Spectre on those machines until the freezing issue has been addressed. As for who’s to blame, Microsoft says this is all AMD’s fault:
Microsoft has reports of customers with some AMD devices getting into an unbootable state after installing recent Windows operating system security updates. After investigating, Microsoft has determined that some AMD chipsets do not conform to the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown. To prevent AMD customers from getting into an unbootable state, Microsoft will temporarily pause sending the following Windows operating system updates to devices with impacted AMD processors at this time.