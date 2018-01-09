Apple says it will introduce more parental control features on iPhones after investor concerns

The announcement comes a day after two large institutional investors released a public letter urging the company to better explore the potential negative impact smartphone usage has on children. Apple did not say what kind of new parental control features the iPhone or its iOS operating system will include in the future, reports Bloomberg, instead mentioning that iOS currently has a host of parental features already built in, which the company will add to. “Apple has always looked out for kids, and we work hard to create powerful products that inspire, entertain, and educate children while also helping parents protect them online,” the company said in a statement. “We have new features and enhancements planned for the future, to add functionality and make these tools even more robust.”MG