Didi Chuxing, China’s ride-sharing king, is getting into bike-sharing now

The Uber of China has announced it will partly take over the running of bike-sharer Bluegogo in the country, reports the Financial Times. Bluegogo collapsed late last year due to what some are calling an overcrowded bike-sharing bubble in China. With Didi’s partial takeover of Bluegogo, Didi says it will soon launch a “comprehensive bike-sharing platform” in its app that will combine Ofo, Bluegogo, and “DiDi’s upcoming own-branded bike-sharing service.”MG
