H&M’s Apology For Its Racist Catalog Pic Isn’t Enough For The Weeknd

Yiiiiikes. Retailer H&M has apologized and taken down an online catalog image that appeared in the U.K. of a black child wearing a sweatshirt reading “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” Pretty much every rational reaction on this side of the ocean can be summed up by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow.

In a statement today, the brand said, “We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top. The image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States. We believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do and will be reviewing all our internal policies accordingly to avoid any future issues.”

Despite the apology, the retail giant has apparently lost the support of Abel Tesfaye, aka Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd, who worked with the brand on an 18-piece collection last year.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The image also drew the ire and attention of Questlove, who foresaw the corporate apology from a mile away.