Even One Of The iPhone’s Co-Creators Thinks Apple Should Own Up To Teen Cell Phone Addiction

The co-creator of the iPhone is speaking out about the need to limit the use of the iconic device by kids.

On Sunday, Tony Fadell unloaded in a tweet storm apparently touched off by an article in the Wall Street Journal titled “iPhones and Children Are a Toxic Pair, Say Two Big Apple Investors” (paywall).

The two investors, JANA Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, say they’re concerned about the mental health costs of excessive cell phone use by kids, and that they’d like to talk to the Apple board about ways of addressing the problem. The two groups collectively hold about $2 billion in Apple shares.

From a purely capitalist point of view, an investor asking a company to limit the use of its product by paying customers sounds a little counterintuitive. But Jana and CalSTRS are thinking long term. From their January 6 letter to Apple:

“In the case of Apple, we believe the long-term health of its youngest customers and the health of society, our economy, and the Company itself, are inextricably linked, and thus the only difference between the changes we are advocating at Apple now and the type of change shareholders are better known for advocating is the time period over which they will enhance and protect value,” writes JANA managing partner Barry Rosenstein.

Concerns about cell phone addiction flare up occasionally, but this time may be different because the complaints are coming from within Apple’s network of friends. Fadell retweeted the WSJ article Sunday then launched into a tweet storm about the dangers of excessive cell phone use–to kids and adults. He also had some parenting suggestions for people whose kids are glued to their little black mirrors.