How To Differentiate New Job Jitters From Serious Red Flags

Starting a new job can be overwhelming. You’re meeting tons of people, soaking up lots of new information, and figuring out where to eat lunch every day. Not to mention trying to wow your new boss. No pressure.

It’s totally normal to feel a little off balance as you’re getting settled in. But how do you know if that unsettled feeling is just new job jitters or something more? While you’re the only person who can truly determine if your new position’s right for you, here are a few examples of what’s totally normal and what’s a blazing red flag.

Related: Here’s What To Wear To Your New Job

You’re Exhausted…Totally Normal

You can barely keep your eyes open at the end of the day. You fall asleep as soon as your plop down on the couch, and you’re drinking all the coffee just to get through each day.

Don’t sweat it–that’s totally normal. When you’re in a new job, you’re “on” all day long. Attending trainings, making great first impressions, and soaking up as much information as possible. That is sure to wear you out. Hang in there, you’ll be feeling like your old self again in a few weeks.

You Dread Going to Work…Red Flag

Your case of the Sunday Scaries has spread to Monday through Saturday, and you have major anxiety when you wake up. Once you force yourself into the office, you watch the clock all day, and you hide out at lunch, hoping to avoid interacting with your new coworkers.

If these feelings of anxiety linger beyond your first week, this may be a problem. Something isn’t quite right, and your gut is letting you know it. Spend some time reflecting on what isn’t working for you, and remember that it’s OK if it’s not a a perfect fit.