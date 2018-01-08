Google unifies its payment apps under “Google Pay”

Google seems to have finally owned up to the fact that there is fierce competition in the mobile payments market, and that it will have to bring all its payments technology under one product to compete well.

The company announced today that Android Pay, Google Wallet, and the payments auto-fill stuff in Chrome are all part of a new app called Google Pay. The app, Google says, can be used for buying stuff online (Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, and Instacart are already supporting it) to shopping in stores to sending money to friends. And Google Pay will know about your personal payments and security data already captured by the Chrome browser.

“Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends,” the company says in a statement. Yes, Google is making its payments tech into something like Apple Pay. MS