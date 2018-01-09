These Are The 2018 TED Fellows, Finding Inspiring Solutions To Global Problems

It’s both fitting and encouraging that in the year of #MeToo, three people working to combat the issue of sexual harassment and abuse have been awarded one of the top fellowships in the world. Laura Dunn, an attorney, founded a nonprofit to provide legal assistance to survivors and to advocate on their behalf. Working undercover as a journalist in the Middle East, Yasin Kakande has documented human rights violations against vulnerable populations, particularly women and young girls. And Jessica Ladd’s nonprofit Callisto develops technology to track and combat sexual assault on college campuses and in workplaces.

All three are members of the 2018 class of TED Fellows (Ladd is a senior fellow), a program established in 2009 to bring together global innovators to tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems, from climate change to racial inequity to fake news. The 20 fellows and 10 senior fellows join 453 previous program participants from 96 countries; each member of the new class will participate in an extensive training and networking program, culminating in a talk at TED2018 in Vancouver in April. “We work with the fellows to help them build the communication strategies around their projects,” says Shoham Arad, the TED Fellows deputy director. The whole idea, Arad adds, is to get fellows from different countries and different sectors talking with each other and working toward solutions that may be impossible to arrive at in silos. Meet the class of 2018 here: The photojournalist Isadora Kosofsky explores American social issues through documenting marginalized groups, from senior citizens to developmentally disabled populations and incarcerated youth. Kaitlyn Sadtler, a U.S.-based tissue engineer, is working on creating new regenerative medicines that employ the body’s natural immune system to quickly heal injuries and wounds. An American marine veterinarian, Claire Simeone is interested in how marine mammal health influences the health of both humans and the oceans.

DeAndrea Salvador founded the nonprofit RETI to advocate for inclusive clean-energy policies that help low-income families in the U.S. reduce costs and source sustainably. Through her nonprofit Creative Reaction Lab, the U.S.-based Antionette Carroll designs racially equitable communities through education, training programs, and community engagement. In his native Russia, journalist and historian Mikhail Zygar set up Project1917, a digital documentary initiative to tell the complete story of the 1917 Russian Revolution. With malaria an entrenched issue in Kenya, the infectious disease doctor Faith Osier is studying how humans become immune to the disease in order to develop more effective vaccines against it. Turkish astrophysicist Burcin Mutlu-Pakdil studies the structure and evolutionary dynamics of galaxies to get at an understanding of how the universe was formed. In her native Thailand, landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom designs green spaces to protect vulnerable communities from the effects of climate change.

Olga Iurkova, a Ukranian journalist and cofounder of StopFake.org, is training an international cohort of fact-checkers to catch fake news and curb media propagandizing. Through CanDo, a social enterprise and crowdfunding platform, the British-Syrian doctor Rola Hallam created a way for local humanitarians to get healthcare to people in war-torn communities. The Israeli psychiatrist Essam Daod founded the nonprofit Humanity Crew to bring mental health aid to refugees and displaced people. After the recent outbreaks of Zika and Ebola, the U.K.-based scientist Adam Kucharski began creating new mathematical and computational approaches to understanding how epidemics spread, and how they can be controlled. Laura Dunn, an American attorney, set up SurvJusticce as a way to equip survivors of campus sexual assault with legal assistance and advocacy tools. Using a multidisciplinary approach, artist Paul Rucker examines issues related to mass incarceration, police brutality, and the current social and economic impacts of slavery.

Lucy Marcil, a pediatrician in the U.S., set up the nonprofit StreetCred to help families file taxes and get the Earned Income Tax Credit (the country’s largest anti-poverty program), while they sit in doctors’ waiting rooms. The American geographer and glaciologist M Jackson is traversing the eighth most northern nations in the world to understand the cultural and societal impacts of climate change. Working undercover as a journalist in the Middle East, the Ugandan author Yasin Kakande has documented human rights abuses against migrant workers and other vulnerable populations, including women and girls. The Liberian advocate Saran Kaba Jones is strengthening water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure in rural sub-Saharan Africa through her nonprofit FACE Africa, which supports community-based efforts. Romain Lacombe, a French entrepreneur, founded Plume Labs, a company that manufactures personal pollution trackers that forecasts smog and pollution levels in real time. 2018 TED Senior Fellows

Moroccan architect Aziza Chaouni is dedicated to creating sustainable built environments in the developing world. Using machine learning, American astronomer Carrie Nugent discovers and studies the asteroids nearest to Earth. Zena el Khalil creates visual art and site-specific installations and performance pieces exploring the war-torn history of Lebanon. As a quantum physicist, Shohini Ghose examines how the laws of quantum mechanics may help us build the next generation of computers and, perhaps, facilitate teleportation. Jessica Ladd‘s organization Callisto develops technology to combat sexual assault on colleges campuses and elsewhere. Prosanta Chakrabarty travels the world, discovering and researching new species of fish in an effort to understand the fundamental aspects of biological diversity.

