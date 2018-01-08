Lana Del Rey And Radiohead Are Not Alone: 5 Times Soundalike Songs Ended Up In Court

Lana Del Rey says that Radiohead (and/or its publishers) are suing her over similarities between her song “Get Free” and their 1992 hit “Creep.” Reports of legal action emerged over the weekend, and Del Rey confirmed the suit today in a tweet.

The 32-year-old pop singer denies that she was inspired by the song, and currently the Lust for Life track currently lists Del Rey, Rick Nowels, and Kieron Menzies as co-writers. That could change, though, if Radiohead prevails in its suit.

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

It’s a bit ironic that Radiohead is now eyeing Del Rey for copying “Creep,” because Radiohead itself was allegedly threatened with a lawsuit over the same song. Turns out “Creep” was inspired by the Hollies’ song “The Air That I Breathe,” written by Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood. The duo are now credited as co-writers of “Creep,” and Hammond and Hazlewood split royalties with the band.

How the lawsuit will play out is anyone’s guess, but one thing is certain: Legal fights over similar-sounding guitar riffs, identical beats, lyrical rip-offs, and alleged musical plagiarism are part of a longstanding music-industry tradition. Here are five other times when soundalike songs ended up with lawyers battling it out:

George Harrison, “My Sweet Lord” (1970) vs. the Chiffons, “He’s So Fine” (written by Ronnie Mack) (1962)

George Harrison was the first Beatle to write a No. 1 song after the band’s breakup. Unfortunately, his hit bore an uncanny resemblance to the song Ronnie Mack wrote for the Chiffons. While Harrison claimed he based the melody on the public-domain hymn “Oh Happy Day,” even he couldn’t help but notice the similarity between these songs, which he noted in his autobiography. The judge ruled that Harrison was guilty of “subconscious plagiarism,” and ordered him to pay $1,599,987, which was eventually lowered to $587,000 after a years-long legal battle.