After Iceland and Germany, now France declares war on the gender wage gap

France says it wants to make good on at least one-third of its motto of “liberté, egalité, and fraternité,” by ensuring pay equality. The French government announced it is devising a “tough, concrete” plan to make the gender pay gap as much a thing of the past as Madame DeFarge’s knitting habit. Per the Associated Press , France’s plan for pay equity is still a work in progress. However, legislators may require companies to release the average salaries of their male and female employees and analyze them for disparities .

The announcement comes after Iceland outlawed paying men and women different amounts for the same job, and Germany passed a transparency measure that lets women find out whether male colleagues are earning more money for the same work.

French President Emmanuel Macron is not just fighting for wage parity, though. He’s also trying to ban gender-based insults, working to stop violence against women, and generally working to change a French society that he considers “sick with sexism.” Vive la France!ML