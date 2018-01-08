Graphic design startup Canva just turned into a unicorn

Canva, the graphic design startup that lets users design fly flyers on the fly, has just turned into a unicorn. The company said today it raised $40 million in its latest funding round, and is now valued at $1 billion .

Cofounded by CEO Melanie Perkins–one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People In Business–the Australian graphic design startup lets users edit photos, add stickers and texts, make pie charts, Venn diagrams, and bar graphs, and design logos, posters, and anything else.

Canva launched in 2014, focusing on individual users with the mission of democratizing graphic design. The company launched Canva for Work in 2015, giving businesses large and small a collaborative tool for producing everything from business cards to brochures. Since then, it’s gone global and is now available in 190 countries, 100 languages, and works with all operating systems.

More than 13 designs are created on Canva every second. With the new funding and expanded mission, expect this unicorn to fly even higher.ML