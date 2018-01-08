Google used ads to make millions from vulnerable addicts seeking treatment

The search giant profited by up to £200 (about $270 USD) every time a person clicked on an advertised link for supposedly “free” addiction help lines in the U.K., reports the Times. But these “free” help line websites are most often just fronts for referral services that suggest patients then go to expensive private rehabilitation clinics. The referral services can get up to a £20,000 (about $27,000 USD) commission for each patient they refer, which is why they are willing to pay Google £200 per click. The huge commissions are blamed for driving up the cost of addiction recovery services in the U.K., making treatment that much more expensive. As a result of the Times investigation, Google removed all addiction industry ads from its U.K. site. MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.