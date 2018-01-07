Oprah Winfrey 2020? Read Oprah’s full Golden Globes speech and decide for yourself

Oprah Winfrey delivered an affecting and rousing speech tonight at the 75th Golden Globe Awards , and let’s just say the Commission on Presidential Debates better start making room for the former talk-show queen in the lead-up to 2020.

Winfrey, who was accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, began with an anecdote from her youth about when she watched Sidney Poitier receive the same award in 1964. From there, she launched into a moving endorsement of the #MeToo movement, its profound significance, and the promise of its impact.

This was my favorite part:

“So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight—and some pretty phenomenal men—fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Winfrey has teased the idea of running for president on a few occasions, so it should come as no surprise that social media is abuzz with chatter about whether tonight’s speech was the unofficial start of her bid for the White House. Wait—an entertainer in the Oval Office? As we all know all too well, anything’s possible.

Check out the full text of the speech over at Harper’s Bazaar.CZ