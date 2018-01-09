How You Go About Giving Away 8,000 Dildos

Sex toy magnate Brian Sloan’s strange philanthropic quest began with a straightforward Facebook post: “Looking for a [nonprofit] charity that wants a donation of several pallets of dildos and vibrators without retail packaging,” he wrote to friends on social media in early December.

Sloan, the CEO and founder of Very Intelligent Ecommerce Inc., estimates he had about “8,000 units” of erotic playthings that just weren’t sellable because they’d become unexpectedly overpriced and outdated. Like many online retailers, Very Intelligent encountered more competition after Amazon shifted toward working directly with Chinese manufacturers, many of which can now sell merchandise directly on the platform. That has resulted in cheaper wares and different styles that can roll out very quickly, which has left other e-commerce companies in the lurch.

Since its founding in 2008, Very Intelligent has sold many types of adult novelties–it started with inflatable latex suits, and then expanded. Sloan, who is now based in Berlin, spent many years living in China and building relationships with manufacturers, which allowed him to source, package, and brand his own products that sold online and shipped direct, undercutting the prices at brick-and-mortar retailers.

That changed in 2014, when Sloan began manufacturing his own line of erotic stimulators for what he perceives as an underserved market: men. That includes the Autoblow 2, a plug-in penile massager that beat its Indiegogo goal by over 600%, and earned a cameo in a bit about futuristic sex toys on HBO’s Silicon Valley.

Another Indiegogo hit, the 3fap–“fap” being a slang term for masturbation–resembles a sort of three-hole Fleshlight with the selling point that its sleeves mimic real genitalia. As part of the marketing and development of that process, Sloan launched a “most beautiful vagina competition” in 2015, asking women to submit photos of their anatomy for online voting, with the top winners then 3D-scanned for verisimilitude. Unsurprisingly, that did not go over well, causing outrage for furthering the sexual objectification of women. Today though, Sloan’s company does $10 million a year in sales, according to Playboy, which has hailed him as a robotic sex pioneer.

Very Intelligent sold a large volume of dildos and vibrators until early 2016, when Sloan says partnerships between the sex toy factories and Amazon basically tanked the market. He was left holding about $250,000 in retail value of an already preordered product that he’d have to lose money on to match Amazon’s prices. Then two thoughts occurred to him: “At least if I need to lose a bunch of money, I’d rather help people,” he says. And, simultaneously: “I’m curious what might happen when you give away that many sex toys.”

Once the call for donations hit Facebook, it took on a life of its own. Sloan received over a dozen suggestions on his main thread (where, full disclosure, I saw it as we went to college together). People tagged others who might be interested and shared the opportunity elsewhere online.