Life is a living nightmare. This comedy telethon wants to make it better

You know how everything is awful? A new telethon is hoping to making things slightly less awful, at least on the reproductive-rights front. On February 1, Lady Parts Justice will throw the evocatively named telethon called “Life is A Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Make It Stop.” The event will raise awareness and funds through a two-hour comedy extravaganza that will be live-streamed on LadyPartsJustice.com and Facebook. Sarah Silverman, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, Andy Richter, Amy Brenneman, and many other stars will be providing entertainment in the form of comedy, auctions, music, and perhaps a piñata of Harvey Weinstein in a bathrobe.
As cohost and LPJ founder Lizz Winstead notes in a press release, the fact that they have to do a telethon “to help guarantee access to reproductive care” is itself a really great reason to donate, particularly as the Trump administration works to restrict abortion access, cut funding to Planned Parenthood, and make it more difficult to access healthcare through both the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. We have to look out for ourselves and this telethon might help.ML