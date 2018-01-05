Life is a living nightmare. This comedy telethon wants to make it better.

You know how everything is awful? A new telethon is hoping to making things slightly less awful, at least on the reproductive-rights front. On February 1, Lady Parts Justice will throw the evocatively named telethon called “Life is A Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Make It Stop.” The event will raise awareness and funds through a two-hour comedy extravaganza that will be live-streamed on LadyPartsJustice.com and Facebook. Sarah Silverman, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, Andy Richter, Amy Brenneman, and many other stars will be providing entertainment in the form of comedy, auctions, music, and perhaps a piñata of Harvey Weinstein in a bathrobe.