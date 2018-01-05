The New York Times takes on sexual harassment in a new ad for the Golden Globes

The New York Times will debut the newest ad in its award-winning “The Truth Is Hard” campaign during Sunday’s Golden Globes broadcast, and it shines a spotlight on sexual harassment and holding powerful people to account.

It also serves as a reminder of NYT‘s groundbreaking coverage of high-profile harassment cases against entertainment industry leaders, including Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s investigation into allegations against Harvey Weinstein; Emily Steel and Michael Schmidt’s investigation into the allegations against Bill O’Reilly; and Joe Coscarelli and Melena Ryzik’s investigation into the allegations against Russell Simmons.

The campaign, created by agency Droga5 (which attracted President Trump’s attention), launched last year during the Academy Awards.JB