advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:53 am

Apple’s App Store–and iOS developers–had a great 2017

Apple’s App Store–and iOS developers–had a great 2017
[Photo: courtesy of Apple]

Apple issued a press release this morning with some good news about the App Store in 2017, both for the company and for iOS developers:

  • the week starting Christmas Eve saw a record number of purchases and downloads through the App Store
  • during that seven-day period, users spent $890 million via the App Store
  • in 2017 iOS developers earned $26.5 billion through App Store sales–a 30% increase over 2016

And 2018 is off to a fantastic start too, with New Year’s Day seeing a record $300 million spent on apps in a single day.MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company