Apple’s App Store–and iOS developers–had a great 2017

Apple issued a press release this morning with some good news about the App Store in 2017, both for the company and for iOS developers:
- the week starting Christmas Eve saw a record number of purchases and downloads through the App Store
- during that seven-day period, users spent $890 million via the App Store
- in 2017 iOS developers earned $26.5 billion through App Store sales–a 30% increase over 2016
And 2018 is off to a fantastic start too, with New Year’s Day seeing a record $300 million spent on apps in a single day.MG