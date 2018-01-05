Elon Musk tried to get Trump interested in colonizing Mars

Talk about an idea that’s out of this world. The revelation is one of many from Michael Wolff’s incendiary book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, reports Business Insider. Though less volatile than other claims made in the book, it shows how those in the tech industry tried to take advantage of their access to the president. Musk allegedly pitched the then-president-elect on the idea of SpaceX’s “race to Mars” ostensibly to keep his company front and center in Trump’s mind when it came to the president’s interest in expanding the country’s space program.MG