Apple confirms iOS and macOS are vulnerable to ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Spectre’ exploits

Apple just published a new support document explaining that iOS and macOS could be attacked by the newly-discovered (and very dangerous) Meltdown and Spectre exploits . It adds that it knows of no such attacks on Apple devices to date, however.

Apple says it already released “mitigations” in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to help defend against Meltdown. In the coming days the company says it will release mitigations in Safari to help defend against Spectre.

The vulnerability is broader than just iOS and macOS. “We continue to develop and test further mitigations for these issues and will release them in upcoming updates of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS,” the article states. Note that watchOS is excluded from that set, and is not vulnerable.

Apple says none of the security patches it’s released have caused measurable performance decreases in Apple devices, and it doesn’t expect future patches to do so either.MS