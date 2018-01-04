advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:29 pm

These winter storm satellite images prove a “bomb cyclone” looks even scarier from space

These winter storm satellite images prove a “bomb cyclone” looks even scarier from space
[Photo: Adam Gray/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images]

The East Coast has battened down its hatches and cleared its grocery-store shelves as a rare nor’easter with the delightfully evocative name of a “bomb cyclone” blankets the region and turns citizens into Hoth cosplayers. The storm is dropping snow and ice from Virginia to Maine, which, when combined with hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding, make a great case for staying inside forever.

While the cities look like frozen hellscapes that could double as the setting for a reboot of The Shining (Jack was just working at home in a snow storm, after all!), somehow the storm looks even worse from outer space.

ML

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company