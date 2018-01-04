These winter storm satellite images prove a “bomb cyclone” looks even scarier from space

The East Coast has battened down its hatches and cleared its grocery-store shelves as a rare nor’easter with the delightfully evocative name of a “bomb cyclone” blankets the region and turns citizens into Hoth cosplayers. The storm is dropping snow and ice from Virginia to Maine, which, when combined with hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding, make a great case for staying inside forever.

While the cities look like frozen hellscapes that could double as the setting for a reboot of The Shining (Jack was just working at home in a snow storm, after all!), somehow the storm looks even worse from outer space.

The new GOES-East satellite is capturing breathtaking images of #blizzard2018 battering the East Coast today. Find more images at https://t.co/j9tbl8VqpP pic.twitter.com/jVLUbaGl0N — NWS (@NWS) January 4, 2018

Global perspective on just how expansive this Nor'Easter is… pic.twitter.com/F5OIfwB6ZE — Jake Mulholland (@JakeMulholland1) January 4, 2018

Gravity waves propagating outward from deep convection associated with a #BombCyclone off the Carolina coast. @NOAA #GOES16 infrared imagery. pic.twitter.com/sxPfIih8OT — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) January 4, 2018

Hey folks, GOES-E (formerly GOES-16) is in 1-minute rapid scan mode for today's impressive, explosive, high-impact storm event / blizzard (images courtesy of @CoDWXData) pic.twitter.com/JwwL8CnoSw — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 4, 2018