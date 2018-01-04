Pixar Just Revealed Scrapped Ideas From Their Movies. This Changes Everything

Who: The team at Disney Pixar.

Why we care: What would it be like to live in a world where Toy Story had been called Hand-Me-Down Hero? Pursuant to Butterfly Effect law, the movie might have flopped, causing Pixar to cede ground to Dreamworks, which then would have become the leading pioneers of CG animation, altering the course of history in ways unrelated to cartoons that we can only imagine. This is but one scenario to entertain while watching a video on Pixar’s discarded film ideas.

The cry-making movie studio’s latest video offers a treasure trove of plot twists, character designs, title changes, and other items that never ended up in the company’s back catalog. Who knew, for instance, that the gelatinous future humans of Wall-e were based on a bunch of blob-like creatures who were initially going to star in their own movie? Some of these ideas were wisely discarded–Up would probably NOT have been improved by centering on two brothers who live in a mythical floating city–while others will make you wonder what could have been. It turns out Toy Story 3 originally had an opening featuring Woody and Buzz at a Hannah Montana concert, leading to a reveal that Andy’s little sister had been playing with his toys. (The idea of an age-appropriate Hannah Montana still tracked in 2008 or 2009, when the movie was in development.)

Although the video does have some surprises, it’s, unfortunately, light on new information about how the Pixar Shared Universe Theory is actually real.JB