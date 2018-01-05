How I Landed A Job At Dropbox Without A Technical Degree

Well, to even say I had a career is generous. It had been four years since I graduated from college with an economics degree and I was jumping from one random thing to another to pay the rent. I was stuck. Among other things, this included trying to sell e-books and pants (yes, like real pants) online. I had learned to make basic iPhone apps, but it was immediately clear I wasn’t going to be coming up with the next app idea that was going to go viral.

I set a goal for myself to get a job at a top-tier tech company to jumpstart my career.

A Series Of Setbacks

I spent days perfecting my resume, but couldn’t get an interview. Naturally, I assumed that meant I had to work on it more. I agonized over every word and drove myself crazy with formatting. I finally perfected it, and every time I applied to a job posting, I was filled with hope. This is going to be the job that gets me into tech, I thought.

But I wasn’t getting interviews. Even when I was applying through referrals, I wouldn’t hear back. Eventually, it hit me: I was applying for the wrong roles.

I was going after software engineering and product manager roles at brand-name tech companies with limited programming and no product experience. No wonder I was getting rejected left and right–I was applying to roles I aspired to one day have, but in reality, my background and skills didn’t meet the needs for those positions. At least, not yet. I had to change my approach.

Instead of thinking about what I wanted, I thought about it from the company’s perspective: What needs do they have that I can fill right now?