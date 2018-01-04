Report: Jeff Sessions may be trying to effectively end legal pot

Jeff Sessions has had quite enough of this legal marijuana malarkey, thank you very much. According to a new report from the AP, the U.S. attorney general is planning to roll back the Obama-era laws that have allowed states to legalize recreational marijuana despite federal law that still prohibits the drug. Apparently, states’ rights are good and all, but only when it comes to letting citizens buy guns without background checks and restricting abortion rights, not legalized marijuana. Per the AP, which cited anonymous sources, Sessions will instead let federal prosecutors decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana laws in those states where pot is legal, which will undoubtedly further complicate the gray area that exists in the legal pot landscape.