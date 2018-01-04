The Tesla Model 3 production target has been delayed again

The company revealed on Wednesday that it would only produce about 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of its first quarter in 2018–half that of what it previously said it would produce, reports Reuters. Previously, the company had promised to deliver 5,000 Model 3’s by the end of December 2017, a goal it missed by nearly 3,500. That being said, Tesla said its quarter just ended was its best ever for Model S and Model X deliveries. During the quarter the company delivered a total of 29,870 cars, including 15,200 Model S, 13,120 Model X, and 1,550 Model 3 cars.MG