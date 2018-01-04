The White House is banning personal mobile phones for staffers

Beginning Friday, staffers in the Trump administration will not be allowed to use their personal phones while at work in the White House, reports Bloomberg. The ban is being imposed by Chief of Staff John Kelly, who has cited security concerns, while another official said there are currently too many mobile devices connected to the White House wireless network. The ban reportedly does not have to do with President Trump’s ongoing complaints about press leaks from the White House. Some White House aides have told Bloomberg they are unhappy with the ban, as their work phones can’t accommodate texting, which is how their family primarily communicates with them during the day.MG
