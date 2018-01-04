AT&T will begin rolling out a true 5G network by the end of the year

The company has announced plans to roll out the 5G network in dozens of U.S. cities by the end of 2018. The news comes just weeks after the international 5G standards were agreed to by 3GPP, the cellular governing body, in December. To be clear, AT&T’s 5G network is unrelated to its previous “5G Evolution” network, which was little more than rebranded LTE technologies. AT&T has not said which cities will get its 5G network first, but it does say it will be the first to roll out a true 5G network in the States. That promise should keep the company on its toes as Verizon has also said it will offer 5G services in some U.S. cities by the end of the year as well. As for Sprint and T-Mobile? They’ve previously said their 5G networks will roll out in 2019.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.