AT&T will begin rolling out a true 5G network by the end of the year

The company has announced plans to roll out the 5G network in dozens of U.S. cities by the end of 2018. The news comes just weeks after the international 5G standards were agreed to by 3GPP, the cellular governing body, in December. To be clear, AT&T’s 5G network is unrelated to its previous “5G Evolution” network, which was little more than rebranded LTE technologies. AT&T has not said which cities will get its 5G network first, but it does say it will be the first to roll out a true 5G network in the States. That promise should keep the company on its toes as Verizon has also said it will offer 5G services in some U.S. cities by the end of the year as well. As for Sprint and T-Mobile? They’ve previously said their 5G networks will roll out in 2019.MG