China’s Walmart partner just opened supermarkets that the Jetsons would shop at

JD.com, China’s Walmart Stores Inc.’s partner, opened its first chain of high-tech “7Fresh” supermarkets in Beijing–its first foray into the brick-and-mortar retail world, reports Bloomberg. But its retail supermarkets go beyond anything you’d find in Walmart stores stateside or even in Amazon’s Whole Foods. The 7Fresh stores feature screens that display data on items that shoppers pick up as well as robot carts that follow shoppers as they walk through the store. MG
