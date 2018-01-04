Former NSA contractor will plead guilty to massive heist of U.S. government secrets

The contractor is scheduled to plead guilty to one count of willful retention of national defense information later this month, reports Reuters. Authorities said the contractor spent up to 20 years stealing 50 terabytes worth of data from the U.S. intelligence community and stored it at his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland. It’s unknown what, if anything, the contractor did with the data, but officials say it may have been the largest heist of U.S. government secrets in history.MG
