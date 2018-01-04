“Spectre” And “Meltdown” Chip Flaws Touch “Almost Every System,” Say Researchers

The latest updates on those devastating computer chip flaws just get worse and worse: A group of security researchers, including one from Google’s elite Project Zero security team, warns that the two critical vulnerabilities collectively could give hackers access to passwords and other data on most PCs, cloud servers, and smartphones around the world.

The researchers claim one weakness, called Meltdown, is present on most Intel processors released since 1995. A second exploit, dubbed Spectre, could expose data on even more systems, they write.

“Almost every system is affected by Spectre: desktops, laptops, cloud servers, as well as smartphones,” they write. “More specifically, all modern processors capable of keeping many instructions in flight are potentially vulnerable. In particular, we have verified Spectre on Intel, AMD, and ARM processors.”

Both potentially allow hackers to exploit optimizations in modern processing chips in order to indirectly access data from other software running on the machine. That could mean stealing passwords or data from a password manager or web browser, or, in some cases, even peering into information belonging to other users of a shared cloud server.

Affected devices don’t let hackers access secured information directly, but certain carefully designed operations run at different speeds depending on the data stored at different points in memory. That lets nefarious users effectively determine the values of system data or other people’s information byte by byte by process of elimination, almost the digital equivalent of holding a stethoscope to a bank safe. The researchers wrote that they don’t know if either vulnerability has actually been exploited by hackers.

And while attackers harnessing Meltdown can be blocked by updates being rolled out for popular operating systems, the researchers say Spectre might be a more stubborn target. In some cases, it might be possible to upgrade microcode–extremely low-level instructions that help implement more complex functionality on modern processors–to prevent Spectre attacks, and it may be possible to patch some software to reduce vulnerabilities. But that may not stop all possible attacks, warns Paul Kocher, one of the researchers who discovered Spectre.

“Still, the hardware nature of the issue means it’s going to be a slow and messy mitigation process,” he writes in an email to Fast Company.