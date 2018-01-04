iPhone Users Suing Apple Over The Battery Issue Have A Tough Case To Prove

Since Apple acknowledged it had been slowing down old iPhones running newer operating systems to prevent shutdowns, lawsuits from angry iPhone owners have been stacking up.

At least 10 lawsuits have been filed against Apple, including complaints filed in California, North Carolina, New York, Illinois, Israel, Australia, and France. Two law firms in South Korea say they are preparing to file. Others may be on the way.

Apple said in a statement that it did indeed change the dynamic power management in older iPhones via a software update last year, to prevent the phones from suddenly shutting down.

Dynamic power management is nothing new. It’s a technology that attempts to control the charge and discharge of Lithium-ion batteries according to the power required of them by the device. Apple actually implemented the technology on iPhone 6/Plus and 6s/Plus last year via an iOS update.

But Apple changed the performance of people’s devices without telling them directly that they were doing so.

Attorney Bobby Saadian of the Wilshire Law Firm (which was first to file a class action suit in this matter) said in a statement: “Apple is a global brand. They should know better.” The complaint was brought to Saadian’s firm by a couple of USC law students, Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas. (See the full suit here.)