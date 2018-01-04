How The Top 10 Philanthropists Of 2017 Are Reshaping Giving

In 2016, the country’s top 50 philanthropists combined to give roughly $5.6 billion to various causes, according to an analysis of publicly made gifts by the Chronicle of Philanthropy . In 2017, the top 10 givers alone almost doubled that sum, sharing $10.2 billion overall to various organizations, according to a new Chronicle of Philanthropy report . Four epitomize modern Silicon Valley success stories.

In fact, the first, second, and third place top donors, who dropped a cool $7.5 billion overall, are all well-known geek power couples: Bill and Melinda Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, and Michael and Susan Dell. Each gave to an eponymous foundation or initiative.

Bill and Melinda gave $4.9 billion to the Gates Foundation, which tackles extreme poverty through global development and health initiatives, and also U.S. educational reform. Mark and Priscilla gifted $1.9 billion to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a limited liability company loosely centered on two principles: “advancing human potential and promoting equal opportunity” for people around the world. Meanwhile, Michael and Susan donated $1 billion to the Dell Foundation, which primarily aids children suffering from urban poverty.

When you’re donating that kind of cash, it’s not surprising that you want to keep track of exactly how it’s being spent. “Living donors–especially tech entrepreneurs–are channeling a lot of their gifts to their own foundations and getting directly involved in setting the priorities and strategy for where the money is going,” says Stacy Palmer, the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s editor in chief, in an email to Fast Company. That defies the logic of previous generations, which used to just “write a big check” to major institutions like hospitals or colleges and “set out a few priorities for where the money might do the most good,” she adds.

Not that the old model is dead, it’s just in a highly lucrative transition. Many baby boomers who have accumulated massive amounts of wealth are new to dispensing it in the form of big gifts or charitable bequests. Among the top 10 major gifts of 2017, five still went to major universities.

Florence Irving, the widow of Sysco Corporation cofounder Herb Irving, committed $600 million to two Columbia University medical centers. In another transaction, the University of San Francisco received $500 million from the Helen Diller Foundation, which was funded by real-estate wealth.

The Columbia University College of Physician and Surgeons, University of Maryland, and University of California at Irvine all gained between $200 and $250 million from benefactors associated pharmaceuticals, construction, and the semiconductor industry. (You can find the full list here.)