Self-Disrupt, Or Get Left Behind. Here’s How

Google and Amazon spend more money on innovation than nearly any other companies. That’s for good reason: They’re anxious about what’s coming next, and they want to create their own futures.

“Tech companies are constantly worried about being disrupted, because technology is moving so fast,” says Mathias Herzog, a principal at Strategy&, part of the PwC network. “Disruption is pervasive, cutting across many industries and significantly changing business models.”

Disruption comes in many forms, and digital doesn’t just mean the latest technology. It extends to new ways of working and using data, and delivering unique experiences. A recent Harvard Business Review survey found that 80% of respondents in 10 major industries—from financial services to nonprofits—believe their industry will be disrupted by digital trends. Forty-seven percent believe their business model will be obsolete by 2020.

To avoid this fate, large companies must use their considerable insights and resources to create their customers’ future and get to market faster.

It’s easier said than done, of course, but here are three ways to begin.

Start Now, Move Deliberately

Digital disruption is expected to affect virtually every industry over the next 10 to 15 years. Companies that haven’t felt much pressure so far, such as banks, commercial transportation, real estate, and grocery stores will need to adapt quickly. The upside? These organizations have an opportunity to rethink their approaches to innovation.

“How can you self-disrupt before you are forced to catch up?” asks Tom Puthiyamadam, global digital services leader at PwC. “You need a destination and time to get there. Create a strategy long before the tipping point and stick with it.”