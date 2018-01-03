KFC Just Trolled President Trump In The Fast-Foodiest Way Possible

Who: KFC UK & Ireland

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Why we care: What is happening?!? This might be the Brand Twitter version of the ole’ Abe Lincoln quote, “I laugh because I must not cry.” When the nuclear apocalypse might come down to a string of glorified playground taunts, perhaps the only appropriate commercial response is to reflect that absurdity with a conflict between a fictional burger mascot clown and a long-dead fried chicken magnate.