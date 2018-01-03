advertisement
KFC Just Trolled President Trump In The Fast-Foodiest Way Possible

[Photo: Flickr user Mike Mozart]
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

What: A tweet in which KFC UK & Ireland subs in Ronald McDonald for Kim Jong Un, making fun of President Trump’s earlier Twitter taunt of the North Korean leader.

Who: KFC UK & Ireland

Why we care: What is happening?!? This might be the Brand Twitter version of the ole’ Abe Lincoln quote, “I laugh because I must not cry.” When the nuclear apocalypse might come down to a string of glorified playground taunts, perhaps the only appropriate commercial response is to reflect that absurdity with a conflict between a fictional burger mascot clown and a long-dead fried chicken magnate.

