SpaceX just showed off its assets in a Falcon Heavy rocket video

Now that Playboy might shut down its print edition, SpaceX is here to help with a video of its sexy new Falcon Heavy rocket. Last week, the new rocket hit a big developmental milestone when SpaceX turned it upright for the first time . Like any proud creator, SpaceX heavily documented the moment, unveiling the fully upright, fully assembled Falcon Heavy in all its glory sitting on a Florida launch pad and ready for its so-called fit test.

Now, the company has released a space porn video showcasing the rocket’s three Falcon 9 cores and 27 engines, which create 5 million pounds of hot thrust action upon takeoff. And that nose cone? It’s not there just for its pretty looks. It contains a Tesla Roadster that will hopefully orbit the sun, as SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted. And according to Musk, the car will be playing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

If this is the future of space travel, it sounds pretty good.

With more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff—equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft at full power—Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. https://t.co/NneqPRPr46 pic.twitter.com/oswCUreG6i — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 3, 2018

More photos of Falcon Heavy on the launch pad → https://t.co/095WHX44BX pic.twitter.com/Z5aE1BUFSt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 3, 2018

ML