Eric Trump thinks Ellen DeGeneres is part of the Deep State

In 2017, much of President Trump’s legislative agenda got hamstrung, and the federal investigation into his campaign’s ties with Russia refused to disappear. There can only be one culprit and that is of course the shadow government known as the Deep State. This ominous entity makes a handy explanation for anything that goes wrong within the current administration. A bill fails to pass? That’s the Deep State. Hillary Clinton still walking around free, despite the fact that her challenger in the 2016 election is under investigation? Deep State. Presidential scion, Eric Trump, however, may have uncovered a more subtle act of treachery tied to this mysterious but definitely real organization. In a tweet last night, Trump the Younger accused the Deep State of interfering with his Twitter recommendations so that he was forced to contemplate following Ellen DeGeneres. Does the sinister nature of this absolutely non-imaginary cabal know no bounds?